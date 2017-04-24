Pensacola Woman Dies in Fire

An investigation is underway after a woman died in her mobile home Sunday night in Pensacola.

It happened at Smith’s Mobile Home Park on 57th and Flaxman around 10:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, 25 percent of the single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. Primary and secondary searches were conducted, but no victims were found. Crews went back out Monday morning and pulled 46-year-old Detra Oliver from inside.

The home was deemed unsalvageable. The cause of the fire is said to be cooking-related.

Advertisement