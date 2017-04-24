Panera Bread Hiring 10,000 New Workers, Expanding Delivery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Panera Bread, the popular over the counter bakery nationwide, announced plans to hire 10,000 new workers and more than double the number of restaurants that currently deliver, according to a report from CNN Money.

Currently, only 15-percent of Panera Bread restaurants deliver and the company hopes to have that number to 40-percent by the end of 2017.

The 10,000 jobs will include delivery drivers and food prep workers inside the store.

“In many places across the country, all that’s available for delivery is pizza or Chinese food,” said Panera (PNRA) CEO and founder Ron Shaich to CNN Money. “We’re closing the gap in delivery alternatives and creating a way for people to have more options for real food delivered to their homes and workplaces.”

The delivery option will be available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in participating stores.

There will be a $3 delivery fee for all delivery orders.

Panera Bread currently has about 50,800 employees nationwide.

There are about 2,000 locations with 900 company-owned locations and 1,100 franchise locations. The delivery option will be provided at both.

The Gulf Coast is home several Panera Bread locations including two stores in Mobile, one in Baldwin County and four in the Pensacola area.

It is unknown at this time which locations will offer delivery by the end of 2017.