FL State Attorney: More Charges for Former Tate Football Coach

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) —

A former Tate High football coach and Sunday school teacher faces additional charges related to sexual acts involving minors.

State Attorney Bill Eddins and Escambia Co. Sheriff David Morgan announced Monday that Charlie Hamrick was arrested on four additional warrants for crimes against minors.

Hamrick, 54, was originally arrested on March 29 for allegedly sexually abusing multiple young boys — some being his players or students at Pine Forest United Methodist Church — as far back as 1997. Since then, alleged victims have continued to come forward.

The original arrest report obtained by News 5 claim incidents took place at Hamrick’s home, at a beach house in Pensacola and at Tate High School.

With the additional arrests, Hamrick now faces a total of five molestation charges, one county of giving obscene material to a minor, six counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and two counts of unlicensed medical practice. If convicted, Hamrick could spend life in prison.

The investigation and arrest was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Office of the State Attorney intends to seek the maximum sentence possible in this case.