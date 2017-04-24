Live Traffic Updates for Your Monday Morning Commute

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)

6:54 a.m. It’s been a good looking start if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway so far this morning. Both directions flowing along nicely, and no issues through either of the tunnels. In the Mobile area, a new fender bender has occurred on Airport Boulevard at Providence Drive, right there in front of the hospital. It’s just a fender bender, but we have had a serious accident there where Lifelight just landed at the intersection of Mason Ferry Road at Brothers Lake Club Road, that’s in the Wilmer. Make way for emergency vehicles there and that area is closed down while they try and get that taken care of. Looking good coming down I-65 and no problems at the I-10 interchange.

6:34 a.m. — It’s a good-looking start here for your Monday. If you need to take the Bayway or Causeway both directions are flowing along nicely, No issues through either tunnel and no weather related issues there as well. In Mobile we’re looking good coming down I-65, no problems according Alabama Highway Patrol or Mobile police in the Mobile area. However we’re just hearing about a serious accident in the Wilmer area near the intersection of Mason Ferry Road in McDavid Road. LifeLight has been called to the scene