Justices won’t hear challenge to Alabama campaign law

FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, the Supreme Court building in Washington. The Supreme Court has upheld a 4-year-old federal program that pays large electric customers to save energy during times of peak demand. The justices ruled 6-2 on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had the authority to issue directives aimed at conserving energy and preventing blackouts. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to Alabama’s ban on the transfer of campaign contributions between political action committees.

The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that said the 2010 law does not unconstitutionally restrict political speech.

The law was challenged by the Alabama Democratic Conference, one of the state’s oldest predominantly African-American political organizations.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the ban is a legitimate means to prevent corruption.

The Alabama Legislature passed the ban to restrict donors’ ability to hide contributions by shuffling them through multiple political action committees.

