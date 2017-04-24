Florida Teen wears Black Lives Matter-inspired dress to prom

Pahokee, FL- A florida teenager wore a dress featuring pictures of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, and others to her high school prom.

17-year-old Milan Bolden-Morris wore the dress to the Pahokee High School prom on Friday.

She told CNN quote — “when someone loses a mother, father or child in unnecessary circumstances, it should not be overlooked but addressed.”

The dress was designed by Florida-based designer Terrence Torrence.

Torrence said the dress features pictures of 15 African-Americans who were killed in police-involved shootings.

Torrence said he is overwhelmed by the response to his design, saying it has been mostly positive.