Florida State Star’s Father Accidentally Shot, Killed At Strip Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The father of former Florida State football star Travis Rudolph was killed when authorities say a gun accidentally went off at a Florida strip club.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 55-year-old Darryl Rudolph was in a storage room fixing items at Sugar D’s Adult Club in West Palm Beach when another worker moved a gun off a shelf in an adjacent room and it fired.

The bullet struck Rudolph in the back of the neck on Friday.

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph led Florida State in receiving the past two seasons and is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft this week.

Travis Rudolph made headlines last year when he ate lunch with an autistic middle school student who was sitting alone. A photo of the pair was shared online and the story went viral.