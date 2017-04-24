Fatal Shooting Over Cell Phone

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say two men were fatally shot outside a home following a fight over a cellphone in Midfield.

New outlets report Midfield police Sgt. Jesse Bell says the men were visiting a home when the fight took place Saturday.

Investigators say police and firefighters responded, where they found one man in the front passenger’s seat of a parked car and another on the ground behind the car.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say these are the city’s second and third killings of the year.