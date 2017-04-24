Dowtown Entertainment District Could be Growing

The soon-to-open Serda Brewing Company Brew Pub could be included in the Downtown Entertainment District. An ordinance is being introduced at Tuesdays city council meeting to add one square block to the district that includes Serdas new location, the old Firestone location at 600 Government street.

Bounded by South Warren street to the east, Government Street to the south and South Dearborn to the west, the expansion would add 11 acres. That’s one city block, to the western block of the Downtown Entertainment District.

Serdas Brewing announced earlier that the new brew pub would open in the summer of 2017.

Also on the agenda is an application for a manufacturer’s license for that location.

The Mobile City Council meets every Tuesday at 10:30 am in the Council Chambers inside Government Plaza.