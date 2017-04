Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliott Stafford is back in Jackson County and jailed at the Adult Detention Center. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says 40-year old Stafford was returned Friday (April 21) night after being arrested on March 25 in Portland, Oregon.

Stafford is charged in the March 20 murder of 65-year old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall. Sheriff Ezell says Kirkendall was strangled and his body was found in the freezer at the home he was renting in Latimer.