B-17 Flying Fortress Visits Mobile

An authentically restored B-17 Flying Fortress is in the Port City for a few days.

The aircraft named ‘Texas Raiders’ is part of a collection of the Commemorative Air Force, volunteers who restore the aircraft and spread the word about their unique history.

During WWII almost 13 thousand B-17’s were built. There are only eleven still flying today.

The aircraft landed at Mobile’s Brookley Aeroplex Monday. Tours will be available to the public through Thursday. Flights are also available. All proceeds help to support the Commemorative Air Force and their mission. You can find out more about the B-17 and flights here.