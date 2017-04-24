Arkansas Prepares For Double Execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Two condemned Arkansas killers who admit they’re guilty but fear poor health could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections might become the first inmates put to death in a double execution in the U.S. in more than 16 years.

Jack Jones and Marcel Williams are set to die Monday night. If put to death, they would be the second and third Arkansas inmates executed this month. Arkansas originally wanted to execute eight inmates before one of its lethal injection drugs expires at the end of the month in the nation’s most aggressive execution schedule since the U.S. Supreme Court restored the death penalty in 1976.

Arkansas put Ledell Lee to death last week in its first execution since 2005. Another inmate, Kenneth Williams, is set for execution Thursday.