(CBS, WACO, TX)

During the Baylor football spring scrimmage, Tony Nicholson throws a backwards pass to Denzel Mims, who then hands off to Clint Lewis, who’s been around the football program for 20-plus years and has Down Syndrome, but scores the most memorable touchdown of the day. An entourage of Baylor football players escort him into the endzone to break the 50-point mark.