Wahoos Pitcher’s Perfect Game a 1st in Nearly 50 Years

A first in minor league baseball in two years… and it happened as the Mobile BayBears welcomed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Hank Aaron Stadium in game one of a five game series. Now the Blue Wahoos say it was also the first perfect game in the Southern League since 1970.

Saturday Wahoos pitcher Tyler Mahle had a perfect game against the BayBears.

The Wahoos beat the Baybears 1-0, Wahoos Catcher Joe Hudson had the lone RBI in the game.

The last time a minor league pitcher had a perfect game was in 2015 in the New York-Penn League.

The BayBears and the Wahoos face off again Sunday afternoon at Hank Aaron Stadium at 2:05pm.

Meanwhile local sports star Bubba Watson is sharing his support on Twitter:

Congrats to Tyler Mahle! First perfect game @BlueWahoosBBall history. Fun watching from China before final round of #ShenzhenInternational pic.twitter.com/EQos1q03I9 — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 23, 2017