UGA Signee Arrested on Battery Charges

A Brunswick, Ga offensive lineman who has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested Saturday on simple battery charges.

According to the Athens-Clarke County police, D’Antne Demery and is girlfriend got into an argument at a downtown Athens Waffle House. As she walked away, the report states Demery grabbed her on the back of her neck, pushing her against the wall, and grabbed her hair. After, the report says, Demery threw her, causing her glasses to fall off. She and Demery have been dating and have a one month old child together.

Demery admitted to police he’d had physical contact with her. The victim also said he has been physically violent with her in the past.

Demery is said to be the nation’s 20th offensive tackle and the 22nd overall prospect in Georgia. UGA has since released Demery from his National Letter of Intent.