Slideshow: Fearless Cat Faces Down Giant Rattlesnake

A fearless feline not afraid to use one of its nine lives. Laguna Vista, Texas Police posted these incredible photos of the cat facing down a giant rattlesnake on their Facebook page.

Although the cat doesn’t seem too cautious about the snake, police are urging people to take caution, writing on their page:

“LV Residents, earlier today Laguna Vista Police Officers assisted the Bay Area Birders of LV that were at the walking trail when they suddenly spotted a rattlesnake. We ask that you all use caution and are aware of your surroundings when walking on the walking trail or any other locations. Generally, rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation in March or April, or when the average daytime temperatures reach and remain about 60F and higher. The snakes are then most active when the temperatures are between 80-90F. This means that the snakes may be active most of the day during the spring, and during the early mornings and late afternoons throughout the summer. Please be careful!”

And we are not immune to venomous snakes on the Gulf Coast. Just last week an elderly woman was bitten by one.