Ominous Wall of Clouds, Anything to Worry About?

On the WKRG Facebook fan page, we received quite a few messages about the clouds that began to roll in close to sunset.

This was a deck of clouds often referred to as a stratus deck. Stratus clouds are typically low or mid level clouds. The word Stratus in latin simply means layer.

The comments ranged from this looks like a mountain range to simply just ominous clouds. While this deck of clouds can look like either of those descriptions, they are nothing to worry about. In fact, when you see these types of clouds you can actually infer that the atmosphere is relatively stable.

Usually, rain isn’t associated with these types of clouds, but if the deck is close enough to the ground or thick enough, drizzle is possible. These types of clouds aren’t uncommon after the passage of a front.

Stratus decks are usually very thick, which is why they appear to be dark; it’s not because they are dangerous. So while they may look intimidating and ominous, there is no need to worry!

If you ever have any questions about weather phenomena or any weather question, in general, you can message or post to our team of meteorologists on social media!

