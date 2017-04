MOBILE, AL (WKRG) —

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident took place Sunday on 1000 Baltimore Street around 8:10 p.m.

No further details are known at this time.

On Friday, police responded to 900 Baltimore Street after a man was shot.

The extent of his injuries remain unknown. No word on if anyone has been arrested for either crime.

