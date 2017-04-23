Lyriad Meteor Shower Illuminates the Night Sky

While you probably couldn’t spot it in Mobile last night due to the rain, a meteor shower illuminated the night sky in other places around the world.

According to NASA, the Lyrids is the second significant meteor shower to light up the sky this year. It is most distinct prior to dawn when 18 meteors cross the sky. The meteors pass through the Summer Triangle, which is composed of three stars.

If you have ever wondered what causes a meteor shower to occur, it all has to do with what occurs as an astronomical body makes its way into Earth’s atmosphere. Dust and other particles detach from the astronomical body and travel on parallel courses.

The Lyrid meteor shower is a yearly occurrence at the end of April. It usually falls on April 19 and 23. This year it fell on a day that was perfect for viewing from many places. NASA scientists track the moon’s cycle and say the moon is almost to its new moon phase which means you’ll get a clear shot without the obstruction of the moon.