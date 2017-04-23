Family Talks about Life of Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Dauphin Island

Dauphin Island, AL (WKRG)

It’s been nearly one week since the body of Carl Ishee was discovered near Dauphin Island. He was missing for nearly five days before his body was found by his son. Justin Ishee spent several days before that with a family member and a friend looking for Carl Ishee. They were looking Monday night. Justin Ishee said it was the discovery he didn’t want to make but it’s also the discovery he felt he was destined to make.

“Something pulled me there I believe I was truly meant to find him, of course, it’s not something I wanted to do and I wish I didn’t have to do it but I know my dad would have tried to find me and I felt like that’s what I was meant to do,” said Justin Ishee.

This all happened as the result of a motorcycle crash. Carl Ishee crashed one mile north of the Dauphin Island Bridge on Highway 193 sometime early Friday morning before the Easter weekend. Justin Ishee says his father was a very good man to him and his daughter and he’ll always be beloved around Dauphin Island.