Faith Time: Muslim Students Get Ready for Ramadan

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Joining me this morning is Yousef Omar, former President of the Muslim Student Association at the University of South Alabama. He’s the first Muslim we’ve had on the Faith Time segment. Here’s what we talked about:

Chad: Ramadan begins in a month–it’s a sacred month in Islam, give us a quick primer, for the people who don’t know what is Ramadan?

Yousef Omar: Ramadan is one of the 12 months in the Muslim Calendar. We follow a lunar calendar that follows the waxing and waning of the moon. This is the reason Ramadan is at a different time every year. It is a month that is full of worship and strengthening of one’s faith.

Chad: How is it generally observed?

Yousef Omar: As most good things in this world, it starts with a good meal. In the mornings, before dawn, we wake up early to enjoy a quick nutrition filled meal to sustain us throughout the day. As soon as dawn breaks, we refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. After dusk, we break our fast on a piece of date as the Prophet did more than 1400 years ago. Ramadan is a month that reminds us how we differ from God’s other creations. We refrain from doing the basic things that they do, like eating, drinking, and sexual relations, and we find that all that is left is our prayer.

It is also an opportunity for every Muslim, rich or poor, to know how it feels to be hungry which I find, makes me more empathetic towards needy people across the world, and appreciate what I have. Therefore, you will find that most Muslims give more charity in the month of Ramadan than any other month.

We also take this opportunity to become better versions of ourselves, by being more forgiving, polite, and understanding of other people. For example, I know many people that use this month to cut down on some bad habits such as smoking, drugs, profanity, useless gossip, etc. That is the general gist of the process that goes on in Ramadan.

Chad: What are the celebrations afterward?

Yousef Omar: Ramadan is immediately followed by Eid which is the first day of the month after Ramadan is over. It starts out with a group prayer held in the morning and is then followed by celebrations, gift giving, and families getting together to celebrate an entire month of sacrifice and worship. In Mobile, AL we usually pray on campus in the Student Center since our mosques just don’t have the capacity to hold a number of people that attend the prayers.

Chad: How does the student association prepare for Ramadan?

Yousef Omar: I think the most difficult thing about Ramadan, which is sometimes not so difficult, is having a full load of classes while you are fasting. This year, Ramadan falls in the Summer semester, it will be especially difficult due to the heat and humidity that Mobile is known for in the summer added to the weight of classes and exams. However, the classes make you busy and keep your mind off of the hunger and thirst throughout the day. The Muslim Student Association also uses Ramadan to plan for the on campus EID celebration dinner that we host on campus every year in the Fall. Last year’s dinner, we hosted over 350 people with the help of local restaurants and were very grateful for the opportunity.

Chad: How does it affect you to fast so often?

Yousef Omar: I feel stronger for it. In the beginning, it is a challenge and I’m sure we all suffer from sleepiness and hunger, but after that, your body adapts to fasting and you just stop realizing that you are fasting anymore. You become more humble, generous and thoughtful about others. In addition to all of this, there is plenty of research out there that shows numerous health benefits of fasting. Weight loss, for example, is quite common. Of course, you have to be careful as it is very easy to over eat after

Chad: What is something most non-Muslims misunderstand when it comes to the holy month?

Yousef Omar: I have found that most non-Muslims misunderstand the reason for the difficulties that we put ourselves through in this month. Some have pointed to this fasting to aid their “Islam is extreme” agenda, and that is simply just not the case. Ramadan is a month where you can recharge your faith, and make yourself a new person. The rigors that we go through during this month are not harmful to the human body. In fact, if for whatever reason fasting the month of Ramadan would harm you, then it is forbidden for you to fast, as it forbidden in Islam to harm yourself or others.