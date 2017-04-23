Attorney General Jeff Sessions Speaks On Immigration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS)– Sanctuary cities are at risk of losing federal money if they fail to comply with federal immigration laws. The Justice Department sent warning letters to officials in sanctuary cities on Friday. In a separate statement, the department also accused New York City of being “soft on crime”.

According to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sanctuary cities put criminals back on the streets. However, some local leaders disagree and say it is insulting. New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted that even though it has grown by a million people, New York City has one-fifth the crime of 1990.

In fact, a recent analysis of FBI data by a progressive think tank stated that sanctuary areas tend to have lower crime. This may be attributed to the fact that illegal immigrants are not as afraid to report crimes to police.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he believes lawful systems of immigration should be enforced and that the American people are tired of illegal immigration.

The Justice Department has given the nine sanctuary jurisdictions until June 30 to act in accordance with the law. However, local leaders say they will go against it even if that means losing federal funding.