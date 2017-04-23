Ask Danny: Painting Over Wallpaper

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)

If you’re looking for more home improvement tips head to Danny’s website.

Chad: Well Danny we’re sticking to home remodeling questions and this one asks: “Is it a good idea to paint over wallpaper that has been on the wall for about 10 years?” This person says “I’m concerned about the seams.”

Danny: Well you know a lot of times when wallpaper’s been installed on the drywall or sheetrock and has not been sized or primed properly it’s almost impossible to get it off. When you are in the process of getting it off a lot of times you’ll really damage that drywall. Of course, that means you have to come back and coat it. It’s always better to take the drywall… the wallpaper off if at all possible. But if you have a situation like that, here’s what you can do. You can actually take drywall compound or sheetrock mud as it’s commonly called and you can coat the seams just like you would any other seam of drywall basically what you’re doing is just hiding that seam and just real carefully, use a six inch knife, and very, very inexpensive material to go over each one of those seams then let it dry, usually better overnight and lightly sand it with about 100 grit sandpaper. Then you’re able to move forward with priming and painting, however, a lot of times the wallpaper will react through the latex paint you’re using and will bubble or start peeling off but normally when it is adhered that strongly to that drywall it’s not going anywhere. Again, still better to take it off. But if you want to try this, it’s very easy and kind of a very low cost to be able to try and see if that wallpaper will hold up.

Chad: Let’s say you do want to take the wallpaper down that’s ten years old, my family used a mixture of vinegar and water one time what’s the best way.

Danny: I’ll tell ya what, that’s a great way; you can add a few other ingredients into that like a fabric softener. The fabric softener will slow down the evaporation to allow the wallpaper remover mixture to work and also wallpaper paste remover. The most common brand is Diff. And you can mix all of these chemicals together put it in a pump up sprayer with the hottest water you can get and saturate everything that’s the best way to allow that glue that’s holding that wallpaper up to release and allow that wallpaper to fall right off.