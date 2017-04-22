Wahoos Pitcher’s Perfect Game Against BayBears

A first in minor league baseball in two years… and it happened as the Mobile BayBears welcomed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Hank Aaron Stadium in game one of a five game series.

Tonight, Wahoos pitcher Tyler Mahle had a perfect game against the BayBears.

The Wahoos beat the Baybears 1-0, Wahoos Catcher Joe Hudson had the lone RBI in the game.

The last time a minor league pitcher had a perfect game was in 2015 in the New York-Penn League.

The BayBears and the Wahoos face off again tomorrow afternoon at Hank Aaron Stadium at 2:05pm.