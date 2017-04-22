Vice President Pence Stops in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (CBS) — Vice president Pence made his way to Australia to solidify the relationship between the U.S. and the country. It is all a part of his 10-day tour to the Pacific rim.

He spoke before business leaders in Sydney Saturday morning about trade relationships, as well as the mounting threat posed by North Korea.

Pence highlighted the strong relationship between the United States and Australia saying the country is one of America’s closest allies and truest friends.

“The historic United States-Australia alliance is more vital than ever to regional security and prosperity. In recent years, we’ve dramatically stepped up our collaboration and cooperation between the United States and Australia, intelligence sharing, increasing our emphasis on cyber capabilities,” said Vice President Pence.

The Vice President also reportedly stressed the importance of finding ways to work with the leadership in Australia to help investment, trade, jobs and opportunities in both countries.