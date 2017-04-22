Veterans Relive Live-Changing Moment at Oath of Enlistment Ceremony

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — For only the second time, a special ceremony was held at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park that all veterans — active or retired — can relate to.

They had the opportunity to relive a moment that changed their lives forever: taking the Oath of Enlistment into the armed services.

It’s the time when new recruits promise to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Dozens turned out for the ceremony and witnessed many new recruits take the oath for the very first time.

The ceremony began last year with the unveiling of a statue depicting a new recruit with his hand raised to take the Oath of Enlistment.