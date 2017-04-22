Roy Moore Set to Announce Future Plans Wednesday, April 26th

Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has scheduled another news conference to announce his plans regarding the future. A spokesman released a statement Saturday morning via email saying Judge Moore would make an announcement on the steps of the state capital in Montgomery on Wednesday, April 26 at 1:30 p.m.

There is wide speculation Moore will announce his intentions to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General of the United States Jeff Sessions. Former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange now holds that seat by appointment from former Governor Robert Bentley.

Moore had called a news conference this past Wednesday, April 19, where it was believed he might announce a run for the Senate. However shortly before that news conference was to begin, the Alabama Supreme Court announced it was upholding his suspension from the court. Moore used that time to blast the court’s decision about his belief the suspension is an unlawful penalty.

Moore was suspended after a special Judicial Inquiry Commission concluded he had violated judicial canons of ethics for ordering state probate judges to defy federal law and not issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.