Paint the Town Blue To Spread Autism Awareness

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Paint the Town Blue will take place today in Tricentennial Park from noon until 4 p.m.

This month is Autism Awareness month, and the event serves to shed led on autism and related developmental disorders.

It will be a family-friendly event with a petting zoo, Easter egg hunt, free food and face painting.

Free developmental screenings will also be offered by volunteers from various organizations.

The event is put on by Connect Mobile in conjunction with the Learning Tree, Inc., Autism2Ability, and Autism Society of Alabama.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s