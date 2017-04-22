Paint the Town Blue To Spread Autism Awareness

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Paint the Town Blue will take place today in Tricentennial Park from noon until 4 p.m.

This month is Autism Awareness month, and the event serves to shed led on autism and related developmental disorders.

It will be a family-friendly event with a petting zoo, Easter egg hunt, free food and face painting.

Free developmental screenings will also be offered by volunteers from various organizations.

The event is put on by Connect Mobile in conjunction with the Learning Tree, Inc., Autism2Ability, and Autism Society of Alabama.