Navy Jet Attached to USS Carl Vinson Crashes Near Philippines

A Navy FA-18E fighter jet crashed on final approach for landing on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. The pilot ejected and was safely recovered by a rescue helicopter. This is the statement from U.S. Seventh Fleet Command.

USS Carl Vinson — A pilot safely ejected and was quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to HSC-4 aboard USS Carl Vinson while conducting routine flight operations during a transit in the Celebes Sea. The incident occurred as the F/A-18E assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2 was on final approach to USS Carl Vinson. The incident is currently under investigation. The pilot is being assessed by the medical team on board USS Carl Vinson and there are no apparent injuries at this time.

The USS Carl Vinson is en route to the western Pacific region near the Korean Peninsula along with other ships that make up its battlegroup. Its whereabouts were a source of controversy for the Trump White House after the President announced the battlegroup was steaming toward the Korean Peninsula as a show of force when in fact the ships were hundreds of miles away near Australia.