March for Science Today Downtown

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Science enthusiasts can take part in the March for Science which will be held today in downtown Mobile.

Marchers will gather in Bienville Square for the event which will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

It will conclude at the square where participants can then listen to speakers.

Those speaking at the event include scientists, educators, and industry professionals from the Mobile area.

Attendees are shedding light on the importance of science within the community.

Organizers say science is vital in helping students achieve economic success. They say science impacts everyone and should be recognized for its impact. It is also fitting that the event is falling on Earth Day.