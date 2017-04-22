Krawfish for Kids Event Happening Today

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama Physicians Assistant Class of 2018 is hosting a crawfish boil and silent auction today.

The event benefits Camp Smile of Mobile, a local non-profit organization. Camp Smile’s mission is to empower children and adults with disabilities to live their lives without limits by providing an inclusive summer camp experience where there is no limit to the adventure.

Bring friends and family to O’Daly’s Irish Pub on 564 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36602 to support Camp Smile from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. A ticket includes all you can eat crawfish and two drinks.

Visit http://www.mobile.org/includes/calendar-of-events/Krawfish-for-Kids/16753/ for more information.