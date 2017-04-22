Hundreds March for Science on Earth Day in Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Mobile on this Earth Day for a March for Science.

Organizers hope to create global awareness for using science as a basis for governmental decisions.

The Mobile march was one of many being held across the country and in other parts of the globe.

In the U.S. much of the emphasis was on decisions by President Donald Trump on deregulation regarding oil and gas industries, particularly his rolling back of President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan.

See the story tonight on News 5 at 6 p.m.

