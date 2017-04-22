Fight About Gumbo Spices Leads to Death

PANAMA CITY, FL. (AP) — A man charged with fatally stabbing a Florida restaurant worker and former Florida State mascot in a fight over gumbo spices has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Caleb Joshua Halley was found guilty Thursday in the 2015 death. He faces up to life in prison for the crime.

Panama City police say 33-year-old Halley was working at Buddy’s Seafood Market when he and a co-worker, 26-year-old Orlando Thompson, began arguing about how much spice to add to the restaurant’s gumbo.