Fairhope PD: Child Struck By Car, Flown To Sacred Heart

A young boy was Life-Flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola this afternoon after being hit by a car.

It happened in the 300 block of Fairhope Avenue.

Fairhope Police and the volunteer fire department responded to an 11-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle and sustained head injury.

The boy was conscious and alert after the accident.

Witnesses told police that the child had run into the path of oncoming traffic.

There may be other factors that led to this accident and police are investigating.