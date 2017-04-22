Fairhope PD: Child Struck By Car, Flown To Sacred Heart

By Published:

A young boy was Life-Flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola this afternoon after being hit by a car.

It happened in the 300 block of Fairhope Avenue.

Fairhope Police and the volunteer fire department responded to an 11-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle and sustained head injury.

The boy was conscious and alert after the accident.

Witnesses told police that the child had run into the path of oncoming traffic.

There may be other factors that led to this accident and police are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s