Dark clouds make a scary sight over Lillian, AL Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms a were able to pop-up late Saturday morning. Ricky Bartlett posted this video to the WKRG Facebook page.

This video shows a cloud that has formed with a spit of cloud dropping down. It’s hard to tell from the video if this cloud is spinning or not. If it is, then it would be a funnel cloud. If it is not, then it would just be what meteorologists call scud.