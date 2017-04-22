Church Shooter Now on Federal Death Row

Dylann Roof
FILE - This June 18, 2015, file photo, provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office shows Dylann Roof. A South Carolina prosecutor said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, that she will seek the death penalty for Roof, who is charged with killing nine black churchgoers in Charleston. Roof also faces federal charges including hate crimes. Prosecutors in that case have not said if they will pursue the death penalty. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylan Roof is now on federal death row in Indiana.

Prison records from Charleston County jail show Roof left its custody Friday.

Federal records on Saturday show Roof is now being held at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The facility houses federal inmates awaiting death sentences.

A jury convicted Roof on federal hate crime charges in December and then sentenced him to death.

Roof went to a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel AME church on June 17, 2015, and killed nine black worshippers during the closing prayer. He told FBI agents he was hoping to start a race war.

Roof also pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder in state court and received life sentences without parole.

