Bikers, Runners take on the Duathlon for a Good Cause

The Duathlon, hosted by Mobile Infirmary, filled Mobile’s streets with runners and bikers this morning.

Earlier today, more than 300 competitors took to the streets.

They competed in a 2-mile run, then a 10-mile bike, followed by another 2-mile run. Individuals and relay teams competed. This is the sixth year of the Duathlon.

“Every year, it’s grown,” said Jennifer Eslinger, President of the Mobile Infirmary. “It gets bigger and bigger. The support just continues to grow for this.

“Again, with the strong culture of giving back to the community we serve, it’s just one of the great ways we can do that.”

This year the proceeds go to the Fuse Project. The Fuse Project benefits children along the Gulf Coast.