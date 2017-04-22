Austal Turns Over USNS Yuma to the Navy

Officials at Austal USA say the documents have been signed to officially turn over the latest high-speed transport ship to the Navy.

The latest Expeditionary Fast Transport or EPF for short, is the USNS Yuma. This is the eighth EPF delivered to the Navy as part of a contract for 12 ships. The entire contract is worth more than $1.9 billion.

The Navy will use the ship to transport troops, military vehicles, and equipment.

Austal USA in Mobile builds the high-speed transport ships alongside the Independence Class, Littoral Combat Ships.