Area Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water

The Coast Guard assisted a vessel taking on water about approximately 11 miles south of Perdido Pass, Florida.

On Saturday, Coast Guard sector Mobile received a report at approximately around 2 p.m. of 25-foot vessel taking on water with five people aboard.

A response boat from Coast Guard Pensacola and an airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile responded.

Alabama Marine Police and a boat crew of good Samaritans also responded.

All crews were on scene by 2:30 p.m. The crew of good Samaritans transferred five people onto their boat and towed the vessel to shore.