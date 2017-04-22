88-Year-Old Man Killed Trying to Cross Highway 188

An elderly Grand Bay man was hit and killed trying to cross Alabama 188 this morning. A press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reads:



“MOBILE POST — A pedestrian was killed today, April 22, while he was crossing the roadway on Alabama 188 in Mobile County. The crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. at the 2.10 mile marker, ten miles west of Theodore. Richard A. Boswell, 88, of Grand Bay was struck and killed by a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. Boswell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Equinox was not injured. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.”