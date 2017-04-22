8-Year Old Dies After a Television Falls on Him

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CNN) — An 8-year old boy was killed Friday morning when a television fell on him inside his Jacksonville home.

The police report says the little boy’s older brother was in the room after the television fell on Christian. He took him to his mother and the boy later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Florida Department of Children and Families confirmed they are investigating the case but no one has been charged. However, Jacksonville Sheriffs Office cruisers surrounded the home. A man inside was taken into custody but the arrest was reportedly on an unrelated warrant.