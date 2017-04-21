What’s Working: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Department Looking for Volunteers

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a few good men and women, to be a part of its Volunteer Corp. The V-Corp is a group of people, many of whom are retired, who assist the department with a number of tasks. They file paperwork, issue subpoenas, and even do home checks on sex offenders. They allow the deputies to focus more time on work that only a law enforcement officer can do. Buddy Peoples is the coordinator of the program. He says, “If I can free up a deputy on the road who is trying to protect your home… if I can free him up to keep him from getting a call, to help him finish the job or an investigation, in some small way, then I have done my job.”

Sheriff Sam Cochran started the Volunteer Corp nine years ago. If you would like to be a part of it, visit http://www.mobileso.com/vcorps/