LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) – Two men have been arrested in a fatal shooting in George County.

The Sun Herald reports that 35-year-old John Landry of Lucedale and 37-year-old Johnny Kendrick of Leakesville have been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says deputies responding to a call found 35-year-old Marcus Jordan dead Wednesday night.