Teenager charged in Birmingham church carnival shooting

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old Birmingham teen is facing charges after six people, including a 1 yea-old infant, were injured in a shooting last Saturday evening at a carnival in a church parking lot.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Laeric Bailey was arrested on April 18 and formally charged on April 20 with assault in the second degree. More charges are expected.

In addition to the six victims wounded by gunfire, a pregnant woman received minor injuries when she was knocked to the ground by people running away.

Bailey was identified as the suspect after detectives investigated the scene and reviewed eyewitness accounts, written statements and physical evidence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s