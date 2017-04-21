Prichard Man Arrested for Shooting at Public Beach in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Police have announced the arrest of a Prichard man for a shooting at a public beach in Gulf Shores earlier this month.

19-year old Jodeci Lamarques Holley is the primary suspect in a shooting that occurred in a large crowd of people on the night of April 1. Holley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Wednesday. He was originally booked at Mobile Metro Jail before being transported to the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Authorities believe Holley fired the shots near the board walk during the arguments taking place among the crowd that night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Holley is charged with Reckless Endangerment and Discharging Firearms inside the City Limits.

Although a suspect has been arrested the investigation continues, News 5 is told.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Baranovics at 251-968-4285. During off-hours or on weekends, call the 24-hour GSPD Communications Center at 251-968-2431.