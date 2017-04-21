Police Continue Search For Armed Hit and Run Suspect

Police officers and canines swarmed the woods at the end of Victor Road. That’s where the suspect of a hit and run led police early this morning.

It started around 8:00 am. The suspect was driving this stolen Chevy Silverado when an officer saw him crash into a parked car near Anders Drive. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the Silverado kept going.

The suspect led police down Victor Road where he came to this dead end. Witnesses in the neighborhood told police they saw the suspect jump out of the car with a semi-automatic rifle, and head into the woods. According to neighbors, these woods have been the source of problems in the past.

“A lot of drug activities, a lot of people go through, in and out, you can come out from the other side to the right, or you come out Overlook to your left, so that’s the issue, it needs to be blocked off, cause I’ve seen a lot of cars down here,” says a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

We still do not have a description of the suspect. As soon as we know more, we’ll be sure to let you know on WKRG.com and on our Facebook fan page.