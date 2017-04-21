Pensacola Man Killed After Motorcycle Crashes into Tree

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 53-year-old man from Pensacola was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

However, the body of Rodney Earl Logan was not discovered by authorities until Thursday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers located Logan near the Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 on-ramp going westbound. Officers believe Logan failed to negotiate the right-hand curve in the roadway correctly, left the roadway and entered a wood line which is where he struck a large oak tree.

Logan was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s