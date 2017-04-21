Okaloosa Teens Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Fleeing

Three Okaloosa County teenagers are behind bars after stealing a car and crashing it in Walton County.
It happened Friday at 4:06 p.m. Deputies were called out to a crash involving a white Toyota Prius on County Road 83 near County Road 192. The car left the roadway, hit a culvert and ended up back on County Road 83. When authorities arrived on scene the teens fled. A K-9 unit was called out to help search. All were arrested a short time later. The teens are all charged with dealing stolen property and obstruction of justice. They are 17-year-olds Jeffrey Blaze Brown, Raven Nunn and 18-year-old Dakota Kesinger. Brown and Nunn are currently on probation out of Okaloosa County for grand theft auto.

 

