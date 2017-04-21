Oath of Enlistment Ceremony Saturday at Battleship Park

A special event will take place at Battleship Memorial Park on Saturday.
Veterans, both active duty and retired have the opportunity to relive the moment that changed their lives— taking the oath of enlistment into the armed services.

It will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Battleship Aircraft Pavilion.
It will take place at the site of a memorial statue of a serviceman with his hand raised, taking the oath.  The statue was unveiled last year.
Members of every branch of service and their families are invited to attend the event.

 

