NOW HIRING: Florida Department of Corrections Hosts Job Fair

Pensacola, FL (WKRG) —

Two dozen people came to this hiring event for the department of correction.

“I decided to give it a shot,” says David Forward.

“Everybody’s got to have a job, and I have a family to support,” says Dylan Jordan.

A small number of applicants showed up for today’s event, and there are hundreds of open positions available at facilities across the state.

“I’ve always wanted to be law enforcement, of some type whether it was Escambia County PD or just in the prison with them,” says David Forward who is applying for a position.

The Florida Department of Corrections will even relocate the right person for the job.

Applicants we talked with today said they are willing to go through the process.

“You need enough people to run the prison, so it can run functionally, you know maintain order and keep everything safe, and you know it’s not good to be understaffed,” says Sudan Nelson, who is applying for a position.

“Society has become very afraid of their local law enforcements, a few bad apples you can’t let them spoil the whole bunch though,” says Forward.

These hiring events condense months of processing paperwork into just five hours of testing applicants on scenarios that may happen inside a correctional facility.

“You would see a picture of a crime scene and you have to give details about that crime scene, paying attention, more or less,” says Jordan.

Already giving this group on the job training before being offered the job.

